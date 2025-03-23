Sonendo (SONX) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($13.04) per share and revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter.

Sonendo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SONX opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $725,900.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.33. Sonendo has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

About Sonendo

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment, a technology platform designed for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

