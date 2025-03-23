Stevens Capital Management LP Has $677,000 Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Stevens Capital Management LP cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,263 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 21.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $1,104,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $100.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.43. The company has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $66.80 and a 52-week high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.91.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $1,762,463.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,103.60. This trade represents a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,416.38. The trade was a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,302 shares of company stock worth $14,319,269 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

