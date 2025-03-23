Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Reduced by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 0.9% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $173,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 target price (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,181.75. This represents a 53.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $492.49 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $562.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.67.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

