Hill Island Financial LLC Increases Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Hill Island Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,646,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315,980 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,001,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,997,000 after acquiring an additional 65,245 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,215,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,932,000 after acquiring an additional 62,050 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1553 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

