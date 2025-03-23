Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TYRA. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.
In related news, Director Nina S. Kjellson sold 5,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $74,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 443,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,857.60. The trade was a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,998 shares of company stock valued at $344,818. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.
