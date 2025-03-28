Best Technology Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 28th

NVIDIA, Meta Platforms, Apple, Alphabet, and Microsoft are the five Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies that are primarily dedicated to the research, development, and distribution of technology-related products and services. These stocks often belong to industries such as software, hardware, telecommunications, and semiconductors, and they are typically associated with innovation and potential for rapid growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $109.88. 151,775,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,689,125. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.32.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $22.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $579.85. 8,904,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,089,312. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $655.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $607.98. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $414.50 and a one year high of $740.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $5.13 on Friday, hitting $218.72. 20,658,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,821,656. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.08 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $6.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.27. 24,940,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,217,854. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a one year low of $147.21 and a one year high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $11.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $378.77. 9,837,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,692,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $406.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.25. The company has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $376.91 and a 1 year high of $468.35.

