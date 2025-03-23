Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Purchases 189 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 123,836.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,716,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 112,896.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 381,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $340,420,000 after purchasing an additional 381,590 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,871,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Netflix by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 399,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $355,803,000 after buying an additional 276,865 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total value of $31,853,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,241.12. This represents a 99.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total value of $5,596,374.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,327.48. This represents a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $960.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $959.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $857.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,016.78.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

