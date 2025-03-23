Hill Island Financial LLC Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Hill Island Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 25,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.44.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $282,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,778. The trade was a 9.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $177,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,211 shares in the company, valued at $13,159,597.63. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,685 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,768 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.69. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.53%.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.