Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 50 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in F5 were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,485 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $268.40 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.01 and a 12-month high of $313.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total value of $221,639.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,876.50. This represents a 29.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 4,093 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.33, for a total value of $1,188,320.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,915,557.12. This trade represents a 13.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,932 shares of company stock valued at $4,965,150 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

