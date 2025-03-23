LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Holdings Raised by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the quarter. LeMaitre Vascular accounts for 2.3% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $8,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 394.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 29,180 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,789,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $164,979.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,915.68. The trade was a 26.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of LMAT opened at $83.49 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.39 and a twelve month high of $109.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.47. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.