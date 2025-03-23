Oppenheimer & Close LLC Sells 2,620 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC decreased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties accounts for about 2.2% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,484,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,070,000 after acquiring an additional 83,799 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,111,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,215,000 after purchasing an additional 551,936 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,045,000 after purchasing an additional 267,777 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,527,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,316,000 after purchasing an additional 82,150 shares during the period. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 980,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OR opened at $20.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.31 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0457 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Stories

