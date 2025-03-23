4,398 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 26.5% during the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 775,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,896,000 after purchasing an additional 162,678 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 77,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $71,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,877,766. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.9 %

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Shares of APO stock opened at $143.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.31 and a 200-day moving average of $152.02. The firm has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APO

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.