Boston Partners Takes Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,857 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 336.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $68.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.95. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.07 and a twelve month high of $108.42.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.33. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 11.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCS. Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Century Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

