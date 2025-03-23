Contrasting Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW) and Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW – Get Free Report) and Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ming Shing Group and Ameresco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ming Shing Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ameresco 1 2 6 1 2.70

Ameresco has a consensus target price of $27.63, suggesting a potential upside of 105.44%. Given Ameresco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ameresco is more favorable than Ming Shing Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

99.2% of Ameresco shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Ming Shing Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.0% of Ameresco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ming Shing Group and Ameresco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ming Shing Group N/A N/A N/A Ameresco 3.18% 5.68% 1.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ming Shing Group and Ameresco”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ming Shing Group $27.57 million 1.98 N/A N/A N/A Ameresco $1.77 billion 0.40 $62.47 million $1.06 12.69

Ameresco has higher revenue and earnings than Ming Shing Group.

Summary

Ameresco beats Ming Shing Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ming Shing Group

Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is a company mainly engaged in wet trades works, such as plastering works, tile laying works, brick laying works, floor screeding works and marble works. Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is based in Hong Kong.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc., a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations. It designs, develops, engineers, and installs projects that reduce the energy, as well as operations and maintenance (O&M) costs of its customers' facilities; and projects primarily include various measures customized for the facility and designed to enhance the efficiency of building systems, such as heating, ventilation, cooling, and lighting systems. In addition, the company offers renewable energy solutions and services, such as the construction of small-scale plants that the company owns or develops for customers that produce electricity, gas, heat, or cooling from renewable sources of energy and O&M services; and electricity, processed renewable gas fuel, and heat or cooling produced from renewable sources of energy. Further, the company sells photovoltaic (PV) solar energy products and systems, as well as provides consulting, and enterprise energy management services; and operates wind farms. It serves the federal, state, local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, airports, public housing authorities and public universities, municipal utilities, and commercial and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated 185 small-scale renewable energy plants and solar PV installations. Ameresco, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

