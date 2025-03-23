Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Benchmark lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.61 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.41.

CCRN opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 14.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

