Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) versus Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Financial Analysis

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Upstart”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $58.22 million 0.19 -$60.42 million ($3.16) -0.19 Upstart $628.83 million 7.74 -$128.58 million ($1.46) -35.59

Mawson Infrastructure Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upstart. Upstart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mawson Infrastructure Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

6.9% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Upstart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -93.68% -368.57% -61.12% Upstart -20.20% -25.87% -7.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Upstart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Upstart 2 7 5 0 2.21

Mawson Infrastructure Group currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 238.98%. Upstart has a consensus target price of $73.38, indicating a potential upside of 41.23%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Upstart.

Volatility and Risk

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 3.65, indicating that its stock price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upstart has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Upstart beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Get Free Report)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities. The company is based in Midland, Pennsylvania.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

