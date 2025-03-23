Head-To-Head Survey: Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) and Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) and Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Hudson Pacific Properties has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Pacific Properties and Mobile Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Pacific Properties -44.01% -12.64% -4.46% Mobile Infrastructure -24.59% -4.36% -2.09%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Pacific Properties $842.08 million 0.49 -$173.89 million ($2.57) -1.14 Mobile Infrastructure $37.01 million 4.72 -$25.12 million ($0.24) -17.08

This table compares Hudson Pacific Properties and Mobile Infrastructure”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mobile Infrastructure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hudson Pacific Properties. Mobile Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hudson Pacific Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hudson Pacific Properties and Mobile Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Pacific Properties 2 7 1 0 1.90 Mobile Infrastructure 0 0 3 0 3.00

Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus price target of $3.54, indicating a potential upside of 20.99%. Mobile Infrastructure has a consensus price target of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 38.21%. Given Mobile Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mobile Infrastructure is more favorable than Hudson Pacific Properties.

Summary

Mobile Infrastructure beats Hudson Pacific Properties on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

About Mobile Infrastructure

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

