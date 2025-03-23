David Monk Purchases 25,000 Shares of DUG Technology Ltd (ASX:DUG) Stock

DUG Technology Ltd (ASX:DUG – Get Free Report) insider David Monk acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.12 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,050.00 ($17,641.51).
DUG Technology Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $99.17 million, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.07.
About DUG Technology
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DUG Technology
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for DUG Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DUG Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.