Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,555,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,804 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $218,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Evergy by 131.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,004,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,294,000 after buying an additional 1,138,138 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Evergy by 15,406.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 921,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,721,000 after buying an additional 915,603 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,652,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 42.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,135,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,392,000 after buying an additional 634,735 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Evergy by 25.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,848,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,650,000 after buying an additional 583,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Down 0.8 %

Evergy stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.08.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EVRG. Guggenheim raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

