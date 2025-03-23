Intellus Advisors LLC Takes $174,000 Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,518,000 after purchasing an additional 44,254 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 92,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 355,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 317,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 33,461 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

MDXG stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.10. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $92.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 4,106 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $32,396.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,496.04. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 54,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $430,762.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 440,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,004.42. This trade represents a 11.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,018 shares of company stock worth $1,130,312. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

