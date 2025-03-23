Sei Investments Co. Purchases 101,542 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,504,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,542 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $108,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 9.9% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 33,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 38.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

HOLX opened at $61.47 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.06 and a 200-day moving average of $73.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

