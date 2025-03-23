Ali Kashani Sells 2,055 Shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERVGet Free Report) CEO Ali Kashani sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $15,145.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,226,797 shares in the company, valued at $23,781,493.89. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ali Kashani also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 11th, Ali Kashani purchased 3,000 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $20,550.00.
  • On Thursday, February 27th, Ali Kashani sold 3,713 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $34,196.73.
  • On Monday, January 6th, Ali Kashani sold 37,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $793,500.00.
  • On Friday, January 3rd, Ali Kashani sold 7,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $129,225.00.
  • On Thursday, December 26th, Ali Kashani sold 7,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $123,750.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 24th, Ali Kashani sold 5,000 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00.
  • On Friday, December 20th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $36,750.00.

Serve Robotics Price Performance

Shares of SERV stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $399.00 million and a PE ratio of -5.84. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $24.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities set a $23.00 price objective on Serve Robotics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Serve Robotics has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Serve Robotics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV)

