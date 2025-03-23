George Allen Williams Buys 285 Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Stock

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Director George Allen Williams bought 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$40.04 per share, with a total value of C$11,410.79.

BDGI stock opened at C$39.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$947.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$34.85 and a 12 month high of C$51.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s payout ratio is 41.68%.

BDGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.25.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America’s provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank.

