Kevin Michael Colbow Sells 5,289 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Stock

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Michael Colbow sold 5,289 shares of Ballard Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.92, for a total value of C$10,154.88.
Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance
Shares of BLDP opened at C$1.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.16. The stock has a market cap of C$390.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19, a PEG ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 13.57. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of C$1.57 and a one year high of C$4.58.
About Ballard Power Systems
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ballard Power Systems
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.