Kevin Michael Colbow Sells 5,289 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Stock

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Michael Colbow sold 5,289 shares of Ballard Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.92, for a total value of C$10,154.88.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BLDP opened at C$1.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.16. The stock has a market cap of C$390.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19, a PEG ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 13.57. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of C$1.57 and a one year high of C$4.58.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard is a world leader in proton exchange membrane fuel cell, power system development, and commercialization. The company’s principal business is the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of PEM fuel cell products for a variety of applications, focusing on power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus, truck, rail, and marine applications), material handling, and stationary power generation.

