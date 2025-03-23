American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,018,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,254 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $149,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 113,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 44,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. This trade represents a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,872. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $71.50 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average is $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

