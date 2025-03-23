EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EverQuote by 10.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 56,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 3,022.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 373,280 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 68,862 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 249,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 83,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,668,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.44 and a beta of 1.01.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $147.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 7,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $196,680.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,917.40. This represents a 11.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 65,117 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $1,827,834.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,379,708.92. This represents a 9.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,428 shares of company stock worth $3,045,162. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

