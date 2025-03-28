Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0775 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a 23.8% increase from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
CGMU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,286. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.15. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $27.54.
Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile
