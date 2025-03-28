Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0775 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a 23.8% increase from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

CGMU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,286. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.15. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $27.54.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

