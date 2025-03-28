GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $1.54

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.5385 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $18.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 133.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.
GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ TSYY traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 24,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288. GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.27.
About GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF
