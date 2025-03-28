GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $1.54

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.5385 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $18.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 133.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSYY traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 24,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288. GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.27.

About GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF

The GraniteShares YieldBOOST TSLA ETF (TSYY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is actively managed seeking current income and the daily 2x leverage of the price performance of Tesla Inc (TSLA). The fund sells put options to generate income and holds other ETFs that pursue the leveraged exposure to TSLA.

