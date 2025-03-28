Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Stock Price Down 8.4% – Should You Sell?

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$12.93 and last traded at C$12.94. Approximately 165,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 151,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.13.
Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on Collective Mining from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.
Collective Mining is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and exploring prospective mineral projects in South America. Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, the mission of the Company is to repeat its past success in Colombia by making a significant new mineral discovery and advancing the projection to production.
