Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Stock Price Down 8.4% – Should You Sell?

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$12.93 and last traded at C$12.94. Approximately 165,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 151,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on Collective Mining from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Get Collective Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CNL

Collective Mining Stock Down 1.1 %

Collective Mining Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$672.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.30.

(Get Free Report)

Collective Mining is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and exploring prospective mineral projects in South America. Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, the mission of the Company is to repeat its past success in Colombia by making a significant new mineral discovery and advancing the projection to production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.