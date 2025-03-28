Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FGSM) Plans $0.00 Dividend

Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FGSM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0038 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FGSM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,939. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.47. Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $26.27.

Get Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF (FGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds with exposure to small-cap global companies. The portfolio will typically comprise of 6 to 12 ETFs. FGSM was launched on Dec 19, 2024 and is issued by Frontier.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.