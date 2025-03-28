Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2033 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 17.5% increase from Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HCOW traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70. Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $28.73.
About Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF
