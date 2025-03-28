STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Acquires $63,277.60 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $63,277.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,424,944 shares in the company, valued at $217,188,021.12. This trade represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 25th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 34,296 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $598,122.24.

On Thursday, March 20th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 108,720 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $1,952,611.20.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 93,124 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,633,394.96.

On Monday, March 3rd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 249,503 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $4,151,729.92.

On Thursday, February 27th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 259,316 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $4,421,337.80.

On Friday, February 14th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 36,532 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $565,880.68.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 259,616 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,883,855.36.

On Thursday, January 16th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 8,221 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $176,751.50.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 21,155 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $453,986.30.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.79. 818,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.49 million, a PE ratio of -43.39 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.32. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.68.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 323.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

