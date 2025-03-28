Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVP) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1997 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 127.7% increase from Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF Stock Performance

DIVP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.79. 4,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16. Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $27.15.

About Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF

The Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF (DIVP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large- and mid-cap US stocks with high-dividend value characteristics, while also employing covered call strategy for additional income.

