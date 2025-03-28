Everus (NYSE:ECG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.82 and last traded at $37.33, with a volume of 136334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.58.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECG. Wolfe Research started coverage on Everus in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Everus Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that Everus will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward A. Ryan purchased 1,400 shares of Everus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.02 per share, with a total value of $53,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,562.56. This represents a 10.35 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rocca Michael Della acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.56 per share, with a total value of $49,938.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,404.12. This represents a 107.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $153,853.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Everus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Everus during the fourth quarter worth $3,066,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everus in the 4th quarter valued at $801,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everus in the 4th quarter valued at $6,286,000.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

