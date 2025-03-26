Summitry LLC Invests $204,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Summitry LLC acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 725 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 241,475 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $67,934,000 after acquiring an additional 27,444 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Research Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 11,936 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $2,628,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $241.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $217.22 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.75.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. The trade was a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,176.66. This represents a 12.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on FedEx from $347.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FDX

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.