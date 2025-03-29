BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.

Get BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% alerts:

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Trading Down 0.8 %

BANFP traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $26.03. 273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.