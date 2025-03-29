StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.00

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0029 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

StorageVault Canada stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.93. The company had a trading volume of 642,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,104. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 0.89. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of C$3.55 and a one year high of C$5.29.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Insider Activity at StorageVault Canada

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.95 per share, with a total value of C$197,440.00. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded StorageVault Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on StorageVault Canada

About StorageVault Canada

(Get Free Report)

StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company’s property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.