StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.00

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0029 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
StorageVault Canada stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.93. The company had a trading volume of 642,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,104. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 0.89. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of C$3.55 and a one year high of C$5.29.
In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.95 per share, with a total value of C$197,440.00. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company’s property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations.
