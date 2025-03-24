NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Trading 7.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $12.91. Approximately 759,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 994,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

NextNav Trading Up 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.17.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,732.92% and a negative return on equity of 128.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $44,896.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,131. The trade was a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $64,405.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 857,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,634,995.44. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,705 shares of company stock worth $816,495 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextNav by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextNav in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

