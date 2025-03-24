Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 648,663 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 366% from the previous session’s volume of 139,103 shares.The stock last traded at $19.09 and had previously closed at $18.97.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $794.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2,475.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.