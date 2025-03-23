ASOS (LON:ASC) Trading 18.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) rose 18.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 318.60 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 301.80 ($3.90). Approximately 1,883,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 511,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.29).
Separately, Shore Capital raised ASOS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 391 ($5.05).
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
