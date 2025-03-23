ArchLoot Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.91 Million (AL)

ArchLoot (AL) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, ArchLoot has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One ArchLoot token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ArchLoot has a total market capitalization of $19.94 million and $7.91 million worth of ArchLoot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ArchLoot alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $84,242.51 or 0.99757312 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83,704.98 or 0.99244395 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ArchLoot

ArchLoot was first traded on March 31st, 2022. ArchLoot’s total supply is 992,464,664 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,000,000 tokens. The official website for ArchLoot is archloot.com. ArchLoot’s official Twitter account is @archlootos.

ArchLoot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArchLoot (AL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. ArchLoot has a current supply of 992,464,664.45009629 with 669,686,858.45009629 in circulation. The last known price of ArchLoot is 0.12676999 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $6,750,722.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ArchLoot.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArchLoot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArchLoot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArchLoot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArchLoot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArchLoot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.