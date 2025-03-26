Scotiabank Issues Positive Estimate for TXNM Energy Earnings

TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for TXNM Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst A. Weisel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.04. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TXNM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share.

Get TXNM Energy alerts:

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $476.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.05 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TXNM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TXNM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TXNM Energy from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho raised TXNM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TXNM Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TXNM stock opened at $53.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.37. TXNM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TXNM Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXNM. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. TXNM Energy’s payout ratio is 61.05%.

About TXNM Energy

(Get Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.