Scotiabank Issues Positive Estimate for TXNM Energy Earnings

TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for TXNM Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst A. Weisel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.04. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TXNM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share.
TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $476.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.05 million.
TXNM Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TXNM stock opened at $53.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.37. TXNM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TXNM Energy
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXNM. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.
TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. TXNM Energy’s payout ratio is 61.05%.
About TXNM Energy
TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
