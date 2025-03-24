American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stake Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 559,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,563 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $51,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in American Electric Power by 4.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 15.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in American Electric Power by 10.7% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price (down previously from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.92.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $105.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.04. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $79.16 and a one year high of $109.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.43%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

