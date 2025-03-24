Clune & Associates LTD. Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clune & Associates LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,813,061,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533,496 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,677 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,428,403,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,660,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,389 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $566.58 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $496.30 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $593.61 and a 200-day moving average of $589.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

