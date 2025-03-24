AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,495,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,696,000 after purchasing an additional 91,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,748,000 after acquiring an additional 49,238 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 459,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,116,000 after buying an additional 207,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AppFolio by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,252,000 after acquiring an additional 32,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 351,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,788,000 after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $215.37 on Monday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.01 and a 1 year high of $274.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APPF shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp downgraded AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APPF

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, Director Alexander Wolf purchased 9,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $214.81 per share, with a total value of $2,078,931.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,977.06. This represents a -150.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total transaction of $213,941.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,701 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,565.30. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Profile

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.