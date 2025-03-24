Barnett & Company Inc. Has $6.65 Million Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. OneMain makes up approximately 4.4% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of OneMain by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,014,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,412,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,483,000 after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 23.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $157,500.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,831 shares in the company, valued at $887,960.79. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays set a $56.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, March 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OneMain

OneMain Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:OMF opened at $50.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $58.90.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 98.11%.

About OneMain

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.