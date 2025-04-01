Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 31 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $2,366,792.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,541. This represents a 87.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total value of $917,933.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,359.72. This represents a 26.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,052 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.41.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $459.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $396.06 and a 52 week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

