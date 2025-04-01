Analysts Set DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Target Price at $12.68

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.68.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of DHT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. DHT has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of -0.38.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DHT had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 31.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 10.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,193,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $266,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,916 shares during the period. DME Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 5,245,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,735,000 after purchasing an additional 902,704 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in DHT by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,077,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after purchasing an additional 48,037 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in DHT by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,053,584 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,658,000 after buying an additional 468,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in DHT by 15.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,102,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,194,000 after buying an additional 284,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

