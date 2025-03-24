Best Real Estate Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 24th

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Ford Motor, MercadoLibre, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo & Company, and American Tower are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of companies that own, manage, or develop properties and real estate-related projects. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the real estate market without having to directly purchase physical properties, and they often include Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) alongside traditional real estate companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPM traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $246.36. 4,499,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,849,891. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $280.25.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.79. 15,072,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,837,263. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average is $43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 53,616,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,053,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $41.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,136.50. 172,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,869. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,324.99 and a 1-year high of $2,374.54. The stock has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,997.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,970.66.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.20. 2,772,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,208,201. The stock has a market cap of $198.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.13. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $142.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

WFC traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.86. 3,742,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,392,069. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.50.

American Tower (AMT)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

American Tower stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.59. 1,228,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. American Tower has a 52-week low of $170.46 and a 52-week high of $243.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.24.

