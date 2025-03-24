Value Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 24th

MicroAlgo, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Berkshire Hathaway, Boeing, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear to be trading below their intrinsic value, often identified through lower valuation multiples like price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios. Investors in these stocks believe the market has undervalued the company’s fundamentals, anticipating that the stock price will eventually adjust to reflect its true worth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

MicroAlgo (MLGO)

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.

MLGO stock traded up $7.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.28. 260,194,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,551,982. MicroAlgo has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $509.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.05. The stock had a trading volume of 54,030,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,918,891. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.35. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $524.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,635,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,129. The business has a 50 day moving average of $484.70 and a 200 day moving average of $468.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $530.61.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE BA traded up $3.31 on Monday, reaching $181.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,522,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,654,957. The stock has a market cap of $136.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.53. Boeing has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $196.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $6.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,174,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,852,747. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.50. The firm has a market cap of $692.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $280.25.

